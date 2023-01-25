Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County.
The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking home from Sunnymead Elementary School in Moreno Valley, officials said. As she was walking, the suspect suddenly stopped his vehicle next to her.
He then pointed a handgun at her saying, “Get in the truck, I won’t hurt you,” authorities said.
The girl ran across the street where two bystanders helped her, deputies said. She was not injured.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, dark-colored hair, a mustache and a goatee. He spoke in Spanish to the girl during the attempted kidnapping, authorities said.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with tinted windows.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or experienced similar crimes in their community is asked to contact Investigator Newman at dnewman@riversidesheriff.org, or call the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.