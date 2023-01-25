Sketch of kidnapping suspect who targeted a 12-year-old girl in Riverside County on Jan. 18, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking home from Sunnymead Elementary School in Moreno Valley, officials said. As she was walking, the suspect suddenly stopped his vehicle next to her.

He then pointed a handgun at her saying, “Get in the truck, I won’t hurt you,” authorities said.

Kidnapping suspect’s Toyota Tacoma truck (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Sketch of kidnapping suspect who targeted a 12-year-old girl in Riverside County on Jan. 18, 2023. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The girl ran across the street where two bystanders helped her, deputies said. She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, dark-colored hair, a mustache and a goatee. He spoke in Spanish to the girl during the attempted kidnapping, authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or experienced similar crimes in their community is asked to contact Investigator Newman at dnewman@riversidesheriff.org, or call the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.