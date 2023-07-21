A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to light an employee on fire during a pizza shop attack in Thousand Oaks.

The suspect was identified as Robert Haight, 61, by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 25, Haight is accused of entering a Thousand Oaks pizzeria and “squirting lighter fluid on an employee” before attempting to set the employee on fire, authorities said.

Haight then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and chased the employee through the restaurant before the employee escaped through the back door.

The suspect continued chasing the employee into the parking lot behind the restaurant. At that point, a second person tried to intervene and Haight allegedly squirted him with lighter fluid as well.

The second victim fought back and defended himself before Thousand Oaks police arrived at the scene shortly after.

“Haight was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries he sustained during his alleged assault on the two victims,” police said.

He has since been charged with two counts of assault with caustic chemicals and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday. An early disposition conference is scheduled for July 31 at the Ventura County Superior Court where a final ruling could be made.