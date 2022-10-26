A damaged glass partition is seen after a fire at a Hemet police station on Oct. 26, 2022. (Hemet Police Department)

A man allegedly vandalized a police station in Hemet then set a fire inside early Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the lobby of the police station at 450 E. Latham Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Bryan Alfaro of Fontana, entered the lobby of the station and allegedly vandalized the lobby wall, using a sharp object to scratch letters and shapes into the drywall, police said.

Officers saw Alfaro on surveillance video and responded. But before officers could arrive, Alfaro allegedly placed a stack of papers in a slot beneath the glass partition and lit them on fire. Alfaro then ran into the street while the fire spread into the front counter of the station, police said.

Two responding officers chased Alfaro outside while one remained inside and extinguished the flames.

Alfaro allegedly resisted the officers as they tried to get him into custody and began fighting with them.

During the struggle, Alfaro allegedly punched one of the officers and tried to remove the other’s handgun from its holster, police said.

Alfaro was eventually overpowered and taken into custody.

He received a minor laceration above his left eye that required medical treatment.

Alfaro was arrested on suspicion of assault, arson and attempting to disarm a police officer. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

The walls of the police station were vandalized, and the fire damaged the thick plastic safety glass, which was partially melted.

The motive for the original attack is unknown.