A man in Orange County crashed his vehicle into a home Monday and was seen running away. Witnesses said they later saw the same man chasing two people in the area with a pickaxe before barricading himself inside a home.

The chaos unfolded around 12 p.m. in the 24300 block of Peacock Street in Lake Forest. Surveillance video captured a Kia sedan driving down the neighborhood street. Moments later, a crash can be heard.

Security cameras then show the suspect running down the street. He reportedly ran to a home in the 22100 block of Pheasant Street, where he rents a room.

Witnesses told KTLA that the man was then seen chasing the person he rents a room from, as well as a gardener in the neighborhood, with a pickaxe.

“We were inside working and a gardener came up to the door. He was panicking,” Andy Lopez, who was working in a nearby residence, told KTLA. “He said somebody was chasing him with an axe. We came outside and we heard yelling at the house. It sounded like somebody was being tortured.”

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The details surrounding law enforcement’s contact with the man are limited, but deputies fired a non-lethal firearm at the suspect and were able to take him into custody.

“The deputies on scene, based on statement and his behavior, believe he is under the influence of some substance,” OCSD Sgt. Mike Woodruff said. “At this time, none of the individuals that were threatened were injured, and none of the homeowners or guests in the residence (where he crashed the car) were injured.”

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have taken a man into custody after he crashed his car into a Lake Forest residence and then reportedly chased two victims with a pickaxe on May 22, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

Authorities added that the man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for some head injuries believed to have been sustained during the crash.