Man and Woman found dead after fire at West Covina home

A West Covina home is seen after a fire on April 3, 2020. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in a home that was engulfed in flames early Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. in the 700 Block of N Broadmoor Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The flames were extinguished and both people inside the home were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify them.

Homicide detectives and local police responded to the home to investigate their deaths. The home on the residential street was cordoned off and multiple police cruisers could be seen outside.

It’s unclear how the fire started or how the man and woman died.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.