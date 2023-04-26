Authorities with the Irwindale Police Department are seeking the public’s help after a man and woman were found dead in a car in Azusa on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a man who was found dead in a car at Jan’s Towing company around 12:30 p.m. The car was towed by Jan’s Towing company following a request from the owner of the Arco gas station located at 110 E. Longden Avenue, according to a press release.

When authorities arrived and began investigating, they found the reported dead man and another dead woman in the car. Their cause of death is unknown.

Detectives are conducting an investigation with both the Arco gas station and Jan’s Towing company. The victims’ names are not being released at this time, pending identification and notifying the families, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nicholas Lopez at 626-430-2239 or by email at nlopez@irwindaleca.gov.