A red vehicle remains in the middle of the road with airbags deployed after a crash in Van Nuys (Source: Citizen)

A man and a woman were injured after a two-car crash in Van Nuys on Monday. The collision resulted in one of the cars crashing into a nearby restaurant.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of a traffic collision at 6800 North Kester Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Video footage shows the aftermath of the crash where fire crews are on scene. A red vehicle remains in the middle of the road with airbags deployed, while the other white vehicle involved in the crash appears to be fully submerged in the restaurant with only its tail end hanging out.

A white vehicle involved in a crash appears to be fully submerged in the restaurant with only its tail end hanging out. (Source: Citizen)

Car crash in Van Nuys (Source: Citizen)

A 40-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were both transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash.