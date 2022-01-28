Man armed with ghost gun shot by police in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun was shot by police in Boyle Heights Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:20 p.m. when Los Angeles police officers in plain clothes were in the area of Evergreen and Wabash avenues and saw a man in his late 20s armed with a handgun.

As the officers requested backup, the man entered a business. The officers tried to detain the man after he got out, but he ran away and the officers chased him, police said in a series of tweets. During the foot pursuit, “an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said without elaborating.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition. At least two officers were involved in the incident, but is unclear how many officers fired their weapons. No other injuries were reported during the shooting.

Police said the man’s 9 mm ghost gun with 30-round magazine was found at the scene and will be booked as evidence.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Police cordoned off streets during the investigation, and the area was expected to be impacted for several hours.