Authorities respond to an officer-involved shooting in the Fairfax area on June 17, 2022. (KTLA)

A man who was armed with a gun and allegedly fired at police in Fairfax Friday morning was shot and wounded by officers, LAPD officials said.

The incident unfolded about 9:20 a.m. when police responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at construction workers in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Poinsettia Place, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

Responding officers confronted the armed suspect at Beverly Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, where he allegedly fired at the officers and the officers returned fire, police explained in a series of tweets.

The man then ran west on Beverly Boulevard and the officers briefly lost sight of him.

The suspect, described only as being a Black man in his 30s, was found in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Detroit Street and taken into custody, police said.

He was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital with an injury described as not life threatening.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.

The area around North La Brea Avenue between Beverly Boulevard and Oakwood Avenue is expected to be impacted for several hours amid the investigation, police said.