A man was taken into custody late Saturday night, after he allegedly smashed the windows of multiple cars with a pickaxe or sledgehammer and then barricaded himself inside a home in the Hollywood Hills.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m., when a neighbor called 911 after a man approached him armed with a weapon and then began damaging multiple cars.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene only to find the man had locked himself inside a home on the 3200 block of Primera Avenue and was refusing to surrender.

A police SWAT team was called to the scene and tear gas was deployed inside the home to draw the man out.

The man ultimately surrendered around midnight and authorities searched the property for additional weapons or evidence.

Police said the motive is unclear at this time and the incident is under investigation.