Man armed with scissors sexually assaults woman at Bell Gardens Petco: Police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the restroom of a Bell Gardens Petco while armed with scissors, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday at a shopping center at 6801 Eastern Ave., Bell Gardens Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim, who works at the store, told KTLA she was on her break when a man forced his way in while being armed with scissors.

“As soon as he came in through the door, I told him to get out, and I guess that wasn’t enough, because he still forced his way in,” the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Jaylene, told KTLA. “As soon as he came in there was a physical attack.”

The man allegedly sexually assaulted her, but she was able to eventually fight him off.

The assailant was last seen running from the location toward Eastern Avenue, and the store manager alerted authorities.

The man was described as a 25- to 35-year-old Black man with a medium build, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 160 pounds, police said. He has a flat-top haircut and was wearing thick-framed glasses, a blue face mask, a white t-shirt, dark jeans and white shoes.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance photos and video of the man going in and out of the restroom.

Anyone with information about the assailant or the incident can call Detective Sgt. Sinisi at 562-806-7694 or the Bell Gardens Police Department dispatch center at 562-806-7600.