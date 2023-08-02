A Moreno Valley man has been arrested and charged for assault with a deadly weapon after police were called to his residence on reports that he was armed with a shotgun and destroying the house, authorities announced earlier this week.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 16000 block of Kensington Place on July 31 around 9:30 a.m., according to the department’s news release.

The suspect, identified as Gerardo Martin, was the only person inside the home when authorities arrived. All of his family members were standing outside, the release noted.

After speaking with family, investigators determined that Martin threatened a man with a shotgun two days prior and the man believed that the suspect was going to shoot him.

Gerardo Martin, seen here, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on July 31, 2023. (RCSD)

A search warrant was obtained and the RCSD’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called in to assist.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and are seeking an additional witness. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator McCracken at the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.