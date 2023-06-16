A Riverside man was arrested in connection to a series of brazen ATM thefts across Southern California.

The suspect was identified as Paul Kolacki, 34, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Kolacki is accused of stealing at least 29 ATMs across multiple cities and counties.

On Jan. 15, around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary call in the 300 Block of Wilkerson Avenue in Perris. The victim received a notification that his business was being burglarized and responded to the scene.

The victim witnessed two suspects stealing an ATM using a tow strap connected to the tow hitch of their Ford Ranger pickup truck. The thieves loaded the ATM into the back of the truck before fleeing the scene.

Investigators later discovered there were nine ATM burglaries that occurred throughout Murrieta, Menifee, Perris, Moreno Valley, Jurupa Valley, and Norco.

An additional 20 ATM burglaries also occurred in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego.

In each theft, the suspect used the same Ford Ranger pickup to drag an ATM from a business before loading it into the truck bed.

Surveillance video was able to capture Kolacki’s vehicle and license plate. On June 6, Kolacki was located on the 2000 block of Orange Street in Riverside where he was taken into custody.

Over $6,000 was recovered from the stolen ATMs, authorities said.

Kolacki was arrested on six counts of burglary, four counts of grand theft, and six counts of vandalism.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Deputy Nicholas Ramirez at 951-776-1099 or the Perris Station at 951-210-1000.