Man arrested 2 days after woman was found dead inside Victorville motel room

Authorities arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found inside a Victorville motel room two days before.

Officers arrested Typrice Freeman, 36, in connection with the killing of 50-year-old Lori Lynn Kyler. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department described both of them as transients in the Victorville area.

According to the department, officials found Kyler’s body inside a room at a motel in the 15400 block of Park Avenue East around 10:40 a.m. Friday after responding to a call about a woman possibly dead at the location.

Evidence suggested a struggle occurred in the room before Kyler’s death, the Sheriff’s Department said.

On Sunday, at around 4 a.m., an officer located Freeman in Victorville in possession of stolen property, according to authorities.

Detectives interviewed him about Kyler’s death before booking him on suspicion of her murder, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He remains in jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip hotline by calling 800-78CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com