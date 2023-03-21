Homicide detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Anaheim man for the death of a young woman he previously had a romantic relationship with, authorities announced Monday.

The incident unfolded on Mar. 17, just before 2:30 p.m., when officers with the Anaheim Police Department were called to the 1900 block of South Union Street on reports of “suspicious circumstances at an apartment,” an Anaheim PD news release stated.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered the victim, identified as 24-year-old Mirelle Mateus, a resident of La Palma, dead inside.

Detectives responded to the apartment, determined that the 24-year-old woman had been murdered and identified Aaron Romo as the suspect, police said.

Aaron Romo, 36, was arrested on Mar. 17, 2023, and booked for murder in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Mirelle Mateus (Anaheim PD).

Romo was arrested later that day in Riverside County and booked at the Anaheim PD Detention Facility for murder. The 36-year-old is currently in custody and being held without bail.

Because the investigation is ongoing, authorities did not elaborate on any evidence found at the scene, nor did they disclose a possible motive for the killing. Police did confirm that Romo and Mateus were previously in a romantic relationship.

“Detectives believe that Romo has assaulted other women in the past and are asking for anyone with previous contact with Romo to come forward,” the release noted.

Anyone with information related to the homicide investigation or the suspect is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.