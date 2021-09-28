Man arrested after 7-hour manhunt for allegedly trying to kidnap former business associate in Moorpark

A 34-year-old man was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt Monday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 60-year-old woman in Moorpark, officials said.

Authorities received several 911 calls describing what appeared to be a battery in progress in the 4700 block of Moorpark Avenue, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies arrived to find a 60-year-old woman who said that a former business associate of hers — who she hadn’t seen in over two years — attempted to grab her and carry her out of her apartment.

The victim told deputies she heard a knock at her front door and when she opened it, the man, James Tangherlini, pushed his way into her apartment, grabbed her and forced her outside, according to the news release.

Tangherlini was then confronted by the victim’s two adult sons who fought with him, forcing him to release their mother, deputies said.

Tangherlini fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to contact Tangherlini at his home but learned from family members that he intended to evade law enforcement to avoid being arrested, the department said.

Over the next several hours, authorities conducted an investigation, and at about 9:30 p.m., they received information that Tangherlini was returning to the city of Moorpark after having fled to the Los Angeles area immediately after the attack.

Deputies found him while he was driving and they conducted a high-risk vehicle stop, during which he was taken into custody, officials said.

Tangherlini was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and burglary. He was booked at the Ventura County Jail and was awaiting trial with bail set at $200,000.