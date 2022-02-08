Man arrested after admitting to trying to meet with 13-year-old for sex acts: Ontario police

Manuel Eugenio Huezo-Alvarado is shown in a photo released by the Ontario Police Department on Feb. 8, 2022.

A 52-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in order to engage in sexual activity, Ontario police said Tuesday.

Manuel Eugenio Huezo-Alvarado, of Mission Hills, allegedly exchanged “multiple sexually explicit messages” with who he thought was an a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an adult posing as a minor, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Huezo-Alvarado used a social networking app called “Meet4U,” requested sexually explicit photos of the girl and traveled to Ontario to meet the girl in person.

Instead, Huezo-Alvarado was met by police and was arrested after he admitted that he was planning to meet with a 13-year-old child, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of attempting to contact a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts.

Huezo-Alvarado used the username “JM” on the app and the email address 37MANUALVA @gmail.com, officials said.

Anyone who has additional information about Huezo-Alvarado, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective Clayton Carson at 909-408-1829.

Additionally, those who may have had online communication with the username and email, or know anyone who has, can call 909-408-1729.