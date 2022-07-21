A man was arrested this week hours after allegedly assaulting a victim in the bathroom of a Glendale park, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Monday at a park along the 1600 block of East Colorado Street, according to Glendale police.

After talking to the victim, officers determined that the man “followed the victim into the bathroom, pushed them against a bathroom stall, grabbed them and covered the victim’s mouth when they tried to yell for help,” police detailed in a news release.

The victim managed to break free and run out of the bathroom.

The assailant also got out and headed north on Carr Drive.

Officers got a detailed description of the suspect and responded back to the park around 1 p.m. after receiving information that the man was at the location.

Police located 37-year-old Mark Gentle, who matched the description of the assailant, and took him into custody.

Gentle, who was described as a transient, apparently had a backpack containing several condoms.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony assault with intent to commit rape and violating the terms of his parole.

Police did not elaborate on the incident and did not release a booking photo.