Man arrested after allegedly assaulting women twice: Ontario PD

Angel Rojas is shown in a photo released by the Ontario Police Department on Nov. 4, 2021.

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two women twice in one night last week was arrested Thursday, officials said.

The victims were followed home by the suspect who had assaulted them earlier in Upland, Ontario police said in a news release. The man allegedly attacked the women a second time, this time by “punching and knocking them to the ground,” police said.

The man then fled the area with one of the victim’s cellphones.

The suspect, 25-year-old Angel Rojas, was identified and eventually arrested at his home in Fontana Thursday. The victim’s phone was found at his home, officials said.

Rojas was booked on suspicion of robbery and witness intimidation.

He is being held on $500,000 bail for the assault that occurred in Ontario, as well as additional charges from the incident in Upland, officials said.

No further details about either incident were released.