Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with machete at Redlands gas station

A man was arrested this week after allegedly attacking another man with a machete at a Redlands gas station, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a fight between two men about 11 p.m. Monday at an ampm store at 2098 W. Redlands Blvd.

Both men had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but a large amount of blood was found, Redlands police said in a news release.

The victim was eventually found at a Motel 6 in San Bernardino thanks to witness reports. Police said he was “bleeding profusely” and had several lacerations. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The victim apparently knew the man who attacked him as “Fred.” Dispatchers were able to identify him as Frederick Lynn Hanson and found a Mercedes-Benz registered to him, police said.

Automated license plate reader cameras showed the suspect’s vehicle leaving Redlands minutes after the assault.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle in Highland as he was driving toward Redlands, police said.

Authorities eventually spotted the car and stopped the driver.

Hanson, 55, of San Bernardino, was then taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and police found the machete with blood on it inside the vehicle.

Hanson remains in custody on $1 million bail, police said.

It is unclear what led to the attack.