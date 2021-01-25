Man arrested after allegedly beating mother, stepfather to death with baseball bat in Hacienda Heights

Nelson Fermin Garibay is shown in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 12, 2021.

A man suspected of fatally beating his mother and stepfather with a baseball bat in Hacienda Heights earlier this month has been arrested, officials announced Monday.

Nelson Fermin Garibay, 44, also allegedly attacked his brother during the Jan. 11 incident.

He was taken into custody in Otay Mesa in San Diego County on Jan. 21 and was transferred to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry Station, where he was booked.

The attack occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Marwood Street.

Responding deputies were met by the brother, who led them to the other victims’ bodies, officials said. The parents were suffering from significant head trauma and died at the scene.

The mother was 65 and the stepfather was 73, but they have not been identified.

Garibay’s brother, identified only as being 37, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect had left the home by the time authorities arrived.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional information about the crime or Garibay’s arrest, but indicated the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged him two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is being held without bail, sheriff’s officials said.