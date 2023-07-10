Mario Orozco is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on July 10, 2023.

A man accused of breaking into several homes in Reseda and sexually assaulting victims inside has been arrested, and police believe he may have victimized others.

Mario Orozco, 31, allegedly entered several homes in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street around 4 a.m. July 1, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He then ran away after allegedly assaulting victims, police said without elaborating.

Orozco was eventually identified as the assailant and was arrested on July 5, booking records showed.

Police released Orozco’s booking photo because they believe he may be responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults.

Anyone who has more information about Orozco, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective Joseph Hampton at 818-374-7742 or 818-374-7611. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).