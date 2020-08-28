Man arrested after allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting woman in Claremont home

A 56-year-old man has been arrested months after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in his Claremont home, officials said Thursday.

John Dehaseth is shown in a photo released by the Claremont Police Department on Aug. 27, 2020.

The incident occurred on March 23, when the 38-year-old victim reported the alleged attack, Claremont police said in a news release.

She told police details about the incident and where the crime occurred.

During the investigation, authorities corroborated the victim’s statement and they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Thursday.

The man, identified as John Dehaseth, allegedly tried to run out the back door of his home, but was caught by officers, police said.

After evidence was recovered at Dehaseth’s home, he was arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into jail and is being held on $100,000 bail. He is expected to be arraigned on Aug. 31.

Authorities are looking for potential additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Dehaseth, or have further information about the case can call Detective Hamill at 909-399-5411.