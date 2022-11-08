Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr. is seen in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Nov. 8, 2022.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday.

Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there.

The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues with her ex-fiancé and she had not been heard from that day.

Responding officers found the woman, identified as 57-year-old Pankaja Venugopal, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Venugopal’s ex-fiancé was soon identified as 60-year-old Paul Buckner Jacobs Jr., of Compton.

He was arrested in Jurupa Valley on suspicion of murder and is being held on $1 million bail.”

Authorities did not release any further details about the crime or the arrest.