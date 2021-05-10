Man arrested after allegedly firebombing LAPD station in Canoga Park

The extinguished molotov cocktail is shown in a photo released by the LAPD on May 10, 2021.

A man who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a community police station in Canoga Park over the weekend has been arrested, officials announced Monday.

The incident occurred about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, when a man identified as Jonathon Rosin walked up to the front doors of the Topanga Community Police Station at 21500 block of Schoenborn Street.

Rosin allegedly lit a glass bottle that contained a flammable liquid and threw it at the front window of the station, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

“Upon contact with the window the bottle shattered and ignited the flammable liquid,” according to the news release. The flames were put out by a supervisor.

Multiple LAPD personnel witnessed the incident on the station’s surveillance system, police said.

Officers then chased Rosin east on Schoenborn Street and he was eventually taken into custody at Canoga Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard.

The officers said the suspect smelled like gasoline.

Rosin, 24, of Los Angeles, was booked on suspicion of igniting an explosive and a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held on $501,000 bail, police said.

A motive behind the incident has not been released.

The LAPD’s major crimes division is investigating the incident with support from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson counterterrorism section.