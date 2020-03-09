Man arrested after allegedly groping woman shopping in Seal Beach

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly groping a woman who was shopping with her baby at a Seal Beach HomeGoods store, officials said.

Ruben Diaz is shown in a photo released by the Seal Beach Police Department on March 8, 2020.

The incident occurred Sunday about 11:25 a.m. at the store located at 12343 Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The victim was shopping when she was approached by the suspect, identified as Ruben Erick Diaz, 39.

Diaz allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttock while she was with her infant child, and the victim said she feared for the baby’s safety.

Another shopper witnessed the incident and confronted the suspect, officials said.

Diaz ran out of the store as the victim and witness alerted authorities.

Responding officers were able to find Diaz a short distance away based on a description the victim and witness provided.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of sexual battery and child endangerment.

Police are seeking other possible victims and anyone with information about Diaz can call Detective Jon Ainley at 562-799-4100 ext. 1113.