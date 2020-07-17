Man arrested after allegedly peeping through Long Beach home window, masturbating while watching 15-year-old girl

Luis Cedeno, 29, of Long Beach is seen in a photo posted to the California Megan’s Law website.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday after peering into a Long Beach home and masturbating while watching a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue around 3:55 a.m. to a report of a person masturbating outside a window, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Ivan Garcia.

Officers spoke to the father of a 15-year-old girl who was the victim of the incident, Garcia said, and they collected video evidence.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Luis Cedeno of Long Beach, stood outside a living room window, looked through the blinds and masturbated as the girl lay clothed on the living room couch, police said.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., detectives arrested Cedeno in connection to the incident. He was booked at the Long Beach City Jail on charges of indecent exposure, peeping and a violation of his conditions of parole.

Cedeno is currently on active parole for a sex related offence and is a sex registrant, police said.

He is being held without bail.

Police said they do not believe there are additional victims but they ask anyone with information to contact the department’s Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368.