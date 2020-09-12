Man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at demonstrator during pro-Trump caravan in Woodland Hills

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a rifle at a demonstrator during a pro-Trump caravan that passed through Woodland Hills last month, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. Aug. 31, when the parade stopped in front of 20544 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The scene turned violent when people in a nearby apartment “began to shout and throw glass bottles at the participants,” police said. At one point, one person allegedly pointed a rifle at a participant as the two were arguing.

No shots were fired during the incident, LAPD Officer William Cooper told KTLA, though reports of gunfire prompted a large police response and evacuations in the area.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident and the caravan, which hundreds participated in, continued on its planned route to Studio City, police said.

No one was arrested at the time, but the rifle was found after the apartment was searched, police said.

Andrew Allen Young was identified as the suspect who pointed the rifle, and he was arrested on Thursday. A second firearm was found during a subsequent search of his apartment, police said.

No other arrests have been made since the rally took place nearly two weeks ago, and Cooper had no further information about additional possible arrests.