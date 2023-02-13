Police respond to a call for help from a firefighter on Feb. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was taken into custody after allegedly pushing a firefighter who was battling a small blaze in downtown Los Angeles early Monday.

The incident was reported around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspect allegedly pushed a firefighter while he or she was extinguishing the flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police and multiple officers responded to the incident.

The suspect ran away, but officers were able to take him into custody after a chase.

He is expected to be booked on felony vandalism charges, police said without elaborating.

No further details have been released.