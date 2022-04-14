A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly pushing a woman he was arguing with into the path of a moving train in Riverside earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. Monday while the victim and suspect were apparently fighting next to railroad tracks at Madison Street, in the Casa Blanca neighborhood of Riverside.

Officers responded to the scene and found the woman, who appeared to have been struck by a passing train, police said in a news release.

Detectives and specialists from the forensics unit responded and determined that the suspect, 41-year-old Kevin Errol Lewis, and the unidentified victim were “engaged in a verbal argument that became physical, during which Mr. Lewis pushed the victim into the moving train … killing her,” Riverside police said.

Lewis, described as a transient, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, domestic violence and outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics violations. He is being held without bail, police said.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released Thursday.

Authorities ask that anyone with additional information contact Detective Jeff Adcox at 951-353-7134 or JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov.