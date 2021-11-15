Man arrested after allegedly ramming into deputy’s vehicle in Camarillo

Murhaf Abdulaziz is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 15, 2021.

A man was arrested after allegedly ramming into a deputy’s patrol vehicle while she was inside, Ventura County sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

The incident unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to a man yelling “incoherent statements.”

The first deputy arrived at the scene at a farmland access road off Honey Hill Drive in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

As she drove, she saw another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

“Upon approaching the deputy’s vehicle, the subject in the other vehicle accelerated and rammed the driver’s door of the patrol vehicle,” officials said in a news release. The deputy was trapped in her vehicle while the man got out of his and ran through the fields.

Additional sheriff’s units, along with the California Highway Patrol, responded to the area and searched for the man.

He was eventually found and taken into custody.

Murhaf Georges Abdulaziz, 44, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, officials said.

Abdulaziz, who was described as a transient, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, treated and released.