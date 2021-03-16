Man arrested after allegedly raping woman who was chasing her lost dog in Fontana alley

Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman in a Fontana alley and used a screwdriver to keep her from running away, police said Tuesday.

The rape occurred on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the alleyway of the 16200 block of Randall Avenue, according to a Fontana Police Department news release. Responding officers located a woman who said she was running after her lost dog in the alley when a man grabbed her from behind.

Manuel Blanquet is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on March 16, 2021.

“During the attack the victim said she felt the tip of a sharp object on her back, which later was found to be a small screwdriver,” police said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Blanquet, is also accused of also breaking into his ex-wife’s home in the 9200 block of Cypress Avenue a few hours after the alleged rape. According to police, Blanquet washed blood off his clothing which matched what the victim said he was wearing at the time of the rape.

Blanquet was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for forcible rape against a juvenile family member that occurred in 2017, police said, and later booked for the alleged alley rape as well.

Upon Blanquet’s arrest, officers allege to have found a binder which contained “numerous written pages talking about his fantasies about rape.”