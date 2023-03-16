A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing and punching a victim in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 7:10 p.m. Monday while the victim was shopping near Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

The suspect approached the victim and tried to take his designer satchel, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim, took his satchel and ran away.

The assailant was identified as Marcellus Moore, of Los Angeles.

He was taken into custody while leaving a courthouse. Moore was allegedly wearing the stolen satchel which contained the victims’ belongings, police said. He was booked on suspicion of robbery and his bail was set at $75,000.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.