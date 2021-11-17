Man arrested after allegedly setting tent on fire with 2 people inside in Thousand Oaks

Robert Burn is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2021.

A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a tent on fire that had two homeless people inside it in Thousand Oaks earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at a drainage area near The Oaks shopping mall, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Lohman told KTLA.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Robert Burn, apparently had a disagreement with one of the victims before allegedly throwing a flammable liquid on the tent and setting it on fire.

The victims suffered minor burns.

Burn, who is also homeless but is known to live in Thousand Oaks, was eventually taken into custody around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Lohman said.

He is expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Lohman said.

