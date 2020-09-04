Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old he met in chat room: Brea police

A Norco man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old he met on an online chat room, Brea police said Friday.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, a day after the encounter occurred.

Charles Lopez is shown in a photo released by the Brea Police Department on Sept. 4, 2020.

Detectives learned that the victim met the suspect, 25-year-old Charles Thomas Lopez, online.

Lopez then traveled to Brea and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, police said. Authorities did not provide additional details about the victim or the crime.

Lopez was eventually identified as the assailant and arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges.

At the time of his arrest, Lopez was out on bail and awaiting trial in connection with another sexual assault of a child, police said.

Investigators believe Lopez may have victimized other people, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Trent at 714-990-7618.

Brea police officials encouraged parents to discuss the dangers of online chat rooms with their children and to monitor their social media accounts.