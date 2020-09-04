Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman he was meeting for date in Corona

A man was arrested days after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he was meeting for a date, Corona police said Thursday.

Dareante Fisher is shown in a photo released by the Corona Police Department on Sept. 3, 2020.

The incident was reported on Aug. 26 at an apartment complex along the 100 block of North Main Street.

The victim was meeting the suspect, 24-year-old Dareante Fisher of Los Angeles, for a date, but when she got to the location, Fisher allegedly threatened her with a handgun and knife, authorities said in a news release.

Fisher then allegedly forcibly sexually assaulted the victim and eventually escorted her out of the apartment blindfolded and took her cellphone, police said.

Fisher was found and arrested at a motel in Gardena on Tuesday, where a handgun and other evidence were found, officials said.

Fisher was transported to a jail in Riverside and was booked on suspicion of rape, sodomy, oral copulation, robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and violating a domestic violence restraining order, police said.

He is believed to be a suspect in “several similar crimes” in Los Angeles and Burbank, officials said.

Corona police investigators believe Fisher may have victimized other people who have not come forward.

He is known to ride a bicycle, steal victims’ phones and uses a handgun.

Anyone with information about other incidents possibly involving Fisher can contact Corona Police Department Detective Mark DeRuyter at 951-279-3574 or Mark.DeRuyter@CoronaCA.gov.