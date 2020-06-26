Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers responding to assault with a deadly weapon call in South L.A.

The intersection of 111th Street and Towne Avenue is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at officers who were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South L.A.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the area of 111th Street and Towne Avenue when they began chasing “possible suspects” in the 10900 block of South Avalon Boulevard.

At least one person fired at the officers during the foot chase, police said. The officers did not return fire, nor were they struck by any bullets.

Officers secured the area and eventually detained “several” people in connection to the original assault with a deadly weapon call. An AR-15 type rifle was found at the scene.

One of those arrested, Quamontae Smith, was identified as the person who allegedly shot at the officers, police said.

It is unclear what time the incident unfolded, but Smith was arrested about 7:30 a.m. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail, police said.

No further details about the original assault call or the shooting were released.