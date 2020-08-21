Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 2 people inside Fillmore dollar store

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people inside a Fillmore Dollar General store, officials said Friday.

Cesar Villanueva is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21, 2020.

The incident was reported about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the store located at 1154 Ventura St., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies saw the suspect, Cesar Villanueva, running away from the store holding a folding knife.

Villanueva was “uncooperative and non-complaint,” but deputies were able to detain him, officials said.

An investigation revealed that Villanueva confronted a delivery driver who was stocking items inside the store and allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with a knife.

Villanueva then allegedly stabbed another victim in the chest and the back with the same weapon, officials said.

The motive behind the attacks are unknown.

“The second victim was merely shopping at the store when confronted by Villanueva,” officials said in a news release.

Both victims were taken to Ventura County Medical Center with moderate injuries and were later released.

“Evidence was recovered that directly linked Villanueva to the crime and he was positively identified as the suspect,” officials said.

He was booked on suspicion of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of resisting arrest. His bail was set at $50,000.