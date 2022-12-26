A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment.

The victim was found unresponsive inside suffering from apparent stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene, Lt. Michael Gomez said.

He was described only as being between 20 and 25 years old.

The suspect left the apartment, but was found nearby and taken into custody. Authorities have not released his identity.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the deadly altercation.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.