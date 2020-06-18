Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents in Oak View

Robert Bowe is shown in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2020.

A man who was being sought in connection with stabbing his parents in their Oak View home has been arrested, officials announced Thursday.

Robert Bowe, 34, was taken into custody in Casitas Spring on Wednesday, a day after allegedly assaulting his parents with a knife in what authorities called an “unprovoked attack.”

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. at the home the family members all shared along Pethelen Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents, both 66, suffered wounds not considered to be life threatening, and the suspect left the area before responding deputies arrived.

Officials released photos of Bowe, who has tattoos on his neck and eyelids, in their ongoing search for the suspect.

Bowe was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. His bail was set at $160,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

