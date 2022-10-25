An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Corona, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1000 block of Border Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The boy has since been released.

The assailant had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but he was identified as Isaiah Castillo, police said.

He was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million, police said.

No further details about the stabbing or what led to it have been released.