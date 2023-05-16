A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another man with a butcher knife in Culver City, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the area of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The victim told responding officers that he was walking on Buckingham when the suspect came up to him while wearing a ski mask and gloves.

The assailant walked behind him and “forcibly removed his backpack,” police detailed in a news release.

The victim resisted and the suspect allegedly stabbed him several times with a large butcher knife.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his back and arm and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and booked.

No further details about the incident have been released.