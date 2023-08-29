A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot officers in San Pedro Monday morning.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers responded to the 600 block of 12th Street of a man threatening violence.

The caller told authorities the man suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was having homicidal and suicidal ideations, police said. The man had also apparently threatened to shoot any officers that responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, the man, who is in his 60s, exited his apartment while holding a large kitchen knife and allegedly threatened to stab, shoot and kill officers if they approach him, police said.

The man then got back inside his apartment and refused to come out.

Police had contacted the man before and were aware that he is a military veteran who had previously been placed on a mental evaluation hold at a local hospital. They also learned he had violated his parole and had an active warrant out for his arrest, police said.

Officers contacted the mental evaluation unit and an officer who had completed the department’s mental health intervention training responded to try and deescalate the situation.

After two hours of speaking with the man, officers convinced him to drop his knife in exchange for a pack of cigarettes, police said.

The cigarettes were placed outside of the apartment and the man got out and voluntarily dropped the knife over the side of his balcony.

Officers were then able to take him into custody without using any force, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for his mental illness and will be booked in connection with his open parole warrant, police said.

No gun was found at the scene.