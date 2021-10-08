Man arrested after allegedly trying to rape homeless woman sleeping in Van Nuys

Wilfredo Lemus is seen in a photo provided by the LAPD on Oct. 8, 2021.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to rape a homeless woman who was sleeping in Van Nuys, police said Friday.

Wilfredo Lemus was taken into custody thanks in part to community members coming forward with information, Los Angeles police Capt. Charles Hearn said.

The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. Sept. 15 as the victim slept in the doorway of a closed business along the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Lemus approached the victim and allegedly “attempted to engage in forced vaginal sex with her,” police said in a news release.

The victim was able to defend herself against the attack, but Lemus allegedly returned after taking off his pants and shoes and attempted to sexually assault the victim again, police said.

On Thursday, Lemus was booked on suspicion of attempted rape and his bail was set at $100,000, inmate records show.