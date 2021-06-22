Man arrested after allegedly using bear spray on victims during Seal Beach road rage incident

A man who allegedly used bear spray on another man and other victims during a road rage incident in Seal Beach has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 1:55 p.m. June 14 along Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

An investigation revealed that two vehicles were heading south on PCH when the drivers began to argue.

One driver turned off PCH while trying to get away from the other vehicle and end the argument, police said.

The victim parked his car on Anderson and stepped out. That’s when the suspect pulled up to the car and allegedly sprayed the victim and his car with bear spray.

“The victim’s vehicle windows were down and the spray entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The suspect then drove off heading south on PCH.

Three people inside the victim’s car, including a child, were exposed to the irritant and suffered injuries including eye and skin irritation, police said. They were treated at the scene.

Responding officers were also affected by the residual spray in the air and on the victims.

The incident was witnessed by several people in the area and was partially captured on surveillance video.

The suspect, Marcus Kelly of Hemet, was found in Riverside County and arrested on June 20. He was subsequently booked on suspicion of assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray and child endangerment, police said.

Investigators believe Kelly may have been involved in similar crimes, and anyone who believes they may have been victimized my him is encouraged to contact Detective Bruno Balderrama at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109, or bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.