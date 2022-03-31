A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with vandalizing a Westminster mosque earlier this week could face a hate crime charge, officials said Thursday.

Police responded to the Al Noor Foundation Mosque at 14522 Goldenwest St. about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, Ernesto Martinez, tried to run from the area, but responding officers found him and detained him without incident, Westminster police said.

An investigation revealed Martinez, of Santa Ana, used a gallon-sized paint can to “strike the front door multiple times,” police said.

He then allegedly threw the paint can against the glass doors and ground area near the door of the mosque before trying to get away.

“After being detained, Martinez made an inflammatory religious statement about why he vandalized the mosque,” police said without elaborating.

Martinez, who is on post-release community supervision, was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, violating civil rights and a probation violation.

Detectives continue to investigate the possible hate crime and ask anyone with further information about the incident or suspect to call the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org.