Man arrested after argument ends with fatal shooting in Central Long Beach

A was arrested Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Central Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. near the 1000 block of E. Anaheim Street after an argument broke out between two men, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

As police made their way to the scene, they learned that the victim was suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body and was already being transported to a local hospital, officials said. The victim, a 34-year-old Long Beach resident whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, died shortly after while undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an assailant had been involved in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police later found the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Ernesto Contreras, around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in his vehicle in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and arrested him, the Police Department said.

Authorities said they found enough evidence tying Contreras to the shooting, which they are investigating as being gang-related, but did not provide further details.

Contreras was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail in Long Beach.

Anyone with information regarding the inccident is asked to contact LBPD Detecctives Ethan Shear and Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the “LA Crime Stoppers” hotline at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.