A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching several female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School.

Witnesses told police that two students from both teams were involved in a fight on the court, and when the altercation was over, a man punched several girls before being restrained.

The suspect left the gym and witnesses heard him mention he was getting a gun, police said.

That’s when the suspect walked to the parking lot and allegedly got a gun from his vehicle. He then allegedly pointed the gun at several students and threatened to shoot them before driving away.

The suspect was eventually identified as Thaddis Brooks, of Perris, who was described as a convicted felon.

Officers searched his home, and while no gun was located, authorities found more than 40 dogs on his property, police said.

Animal control officers responded to the home and “determined there were animal cruelty factors present due to the conditions of the residence.”

Brooks was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a gun on school grounds, child abuse and animal cruelty, police said.

He is being hailed on $350,000 bail.