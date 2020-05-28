Man arrested after being detained by homeowner during Glendale residential burglary

A man was arrested after being detained by a homeowner during a residential burglary in Glendale, police said Thursday.

Warren Combs is shown in a photo released by the Glendale Police Department on May 28, 2020.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Grandview Avenue and Mountain Street, Glendale police said in a news release.

Warren Combs, 40, allegedly used an unlocked door to get in the home while the family was inside and he had a duffel bag with him.

The homeowner heard someone inside and found Combs in the living room, police said.

The suspect was detained by the homeowner until police arrived and Combs was taken into custody. Police did not provide details on how Combs was detained. It is also unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

The Dallas resident was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and booked with a $50,000 bail.

Glendale police advised residents to keep their vehicle and home doors locked at all times to prevent property crimes.