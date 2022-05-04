A man was arrested last week after allegedly waving an assault rifle during an argument at a Bloomington mortuary.

Around 4:30 p.m. April 28, a deputy responded to a call for service involving an argument between two people at the Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary located at 11715 Cedar Ave., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A witness at the cemetery told the deputy that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Eriberto Robles, brandished an assault rifle at one of the people involved in the argument in front of multiple bystanders.

The deputy “formulated a tactical plan to protect the public” and detained Robles.

The deputy then found an unsecured, loaded assault rifle in Robles’ vehicle.

Robles was transported to the Central Detention Center and booked on suspicion of brandishing and possession of an assault rifle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com